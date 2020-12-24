New Jersey Mandates COVID Testing for Flights From UK; New NYC Quarantine Efforts in Effect

What to Know A new COVID strain that first became prevalent in southeast England in November accounts for up to 60 percent of recent infections in London, the CDC says; it has not yet been detected in the U.S.

Little is known about the variant, but early evidence indicates it is up to 50 percent more transmissible and may more easily infect children

Gov. Andrew Cuomo got three airlines to agree to require negative COVID tests pre-departure for flights from the U.K. to NY; a similar mandate takes effect Monday for United flights to Newark from U.K.

New Jersey became the latest state to impose COVID testing mandates for flights originating in the U.K., Gov. Phil Murphy announced Thursday, as holiday travel compounds concerns that a more virulent strain will make its way to the tri-state.

Starting Monday, United Airlines travelers from London Heathrow to Newark Liberty International Airport, among other out-of-state hubs, must present proof of a negative coronavirus test within 72 hours before departure. The rules apply to anyone over the age of 5; rapid tests are permitted.

"As we continue to experience a second wave of COVID-19 cases, it’s critical that we take any and all precautions to mitigate the potential for further transmission," Murphy said in a statement. "While New Jersey continues to strongly discourage all non-essential travel at this time, if unavoidable, international travelers should adhere to CDC guidance for pre- and post-flight testing and the recommended self-quarantine period.”

NEW: ALL @United passengers with flights originating in the U.K. will be required to present proof of a negative #COVID19 test obtained within 72 hours of departure on incoming flights to @EWRairport – effective Monday, December 28th. pic.twitter.com/St2W41mHDQ — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) December 24, 2020

The concerns come amid the emergence of a more virulent COVID-19 strain identified in the U.K. that tri-state officials fear will make its way to the region -- and a holiday travel season that compounds the risk of a more imminent arrival.

Earlier this week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo got three major airlines that fly passengers between the U.K. and New York daily -- Virgin Atlantic, British Airways and Delta -- to agree to require negative COVID-19 tests before departure as well.

On Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced new measures to protect New York City from the new COVID strain, which has not yet been detected in the U.S. Effective immediately, U.K. travelers to New York City will be personally served a Department of Health commissioner quarantine order by the sheriff's office.

"This will be a personal and direct order to every single one of them telling them they must quarantine," the mayor said. "People are going to be held responsible."

The travel unit will knock on hotel or home doors to ensure compliance. Beyond U.K. travelers, all people coming into the city will receive a commissioner quarantine order via certified mail. Each day a person is found in violation of the quarantine order incurs a $1,000 fine.

"We cannot take chances with anyone who travels, particularly folks traveling in from the U.K.,” de Blasio said. “We don’t want to penalize people. Everyone’s been through hell this year. We don’t want to, but if you don’t follow quarantine you’re endangering everyone else in the city, right as we’re fighting the second wave.”

Little is known about the strain at this point, though early evidence suggests it is up to 50 percent more transmissible and may more easily infect children. There is no evidence yet that the new strain is more lethal or causes more severe infections, but if it spreads more easily, it will by default lead to more cases, which will lead to more hospitalizations and some level of increase in deaths as well.

According to the CDC, the new strain, dubbed SARS-CoV-2 VUI 202012/01, became prevalent in southeast England in November and accounts for up to 60 percent of recent infections in London. Viruses mutate all the time, the agency notes, so this one could have emerged by chance. Or it "may be emerging because it is better fit to spread in humans," the CDC said.

The U.K. variant has not yet been detected in the U.S. Ireland became the latest to confirm it Wednesday, adding to a list that includes Denmark, the Netherlands and Australia, the World Health Organization says. While it hasn't yet been found in the U.S., the CDC says it may already be circulating here undetected. The agency has sequenced genetic coding from less than 0.3 percent of U.S. cases, it says.

Cuomo believes the new strain is already in New York -- if something spreads globally, it ends up here. But he wants to know when it's confirmed, and where it's been detected. The governor has ordered hospitals across the state to test for the mutation. The Wadsworth Center, a state lab, has sequenced genetic coding from 3,700 New York samples thus far and has not detected the mutation, Cuomo said.

The lab and the Department of Health forged agreements with six hospitals to obtain additional samples and are working with others to acquire more test data. Hospitals can send positive COVID samples to be tested for the new strain, the governor said Wednesday. Email COVIDstrain@health.ny.gov for more details.

"If it's here, we want to know it, we want to isolate it immediately," Cuomo said. "If it is more easily transmissible, we want to catch it in the crib. We want to find patient zero on that variant."

Cuomo is concerned that the new strain, should it continue to spread, could bring about the second wave of coronavirus that many have feared for so long. That's what happened with the Spanish flu, he says.

Until more information is learned about the new strain, he has called on the federal government to halt travel between the United Kingdom and the United States. More than three dozen countries have barred flights from Britain since the variant prompted a new lockdown there; a number of others imposed restrictions.

That it developed so rapidly from a rare strain in the U.K. to a common one is a concern, the CDC has said. In a CNN interview Wednesday, CDC Director-designate Rochelle Walensky said travel bans, quarantines and testing-upon-arrival are all viable strategies as far as containing the mutant strain.

"We’ve been saying to the American people we need to limit our mobility period, that’s the best way to control the mutant strain so it doesn’t explode in other places," Walensky noted. "We need to promote vaccine distribution and vaccination, we need to get more vaccines into people and promote more testing."

Experts and doctors believe existing vaccines should be able to fight infection from new variants because emerging strains are likely to be genetically similar to prior ones. The CEO of BioNTech, which is behind Pfizer's drug, said Tuesday it is "highly likely that the immune response by this vaccine also can deal with the new virus variant." Additional testing to confirm that is underway, though data from those experiments likely won't be available for a number of weeks.