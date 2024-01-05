FBI seeks info on New Jersey man missing in Italy

The FBI's office in Newark is asking for the public's help finding a 36-year-old New Jersey man who was last seen hiking in a remote area of Italy more than four years ago.

Liam Biran left his Marlboro home on April 8, 2019, to visit his grandparents in Israel, and from there, he traveled to wine country in Italy. Biran had planned to go to France after that. He was booked on a flight to return to the U.S. on May 16, 2019, a little more than a month after his initial departure. Biran was not on that flight, the FBI says.

The last known activity related to Biran was a purchase made on his credit card for a train ticket to Turin, Italy. Italian police detectives have also learned, over the course of their investigation, that Biran was in the Aosta Valley, and stayed in multiple hostels and became friendly with over travelers there.

Before his trip, Biran spent time living and working in New York City and New Orleans.

He wrote an online blog discussing his love of wine and wine country -- and his family says Biran wanted to become a sommelier.

Biran has brown hair and brown eyes; he's about 160 pounds and 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a muscular build. He has a gap between his two front teeth.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Newark at 973-792-3000 or visit the FBI tips page.