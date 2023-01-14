animals

Meet Nugget, the Emotional Support Skunk That Works at an Indiana 911 Dispatch Center

The skunk hangs out in the office every day.

By WTWO

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

What could have been a smelly situation is really a supportive one.

Enter the 911 dispatch center in Knox County, Indiana and meet Nugget.

The skunk hangs out in the office every day with his owner, Heather Blaney, who keeps Nugget as an emotional support animal. She keeps him happy with treats and by being propped on her lap throughout the day.

"He's like a weighted blanket. He doesn't do anything. He doesn't make any noise. He just sits on my lap and it's nice to have that, like distraction after a busy time."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Despite his unusual presence, he's turned into a work favorite for the dispatch office in Terre Haute.

"[Nugget] just kind of hangs out with us and doesn't do a whole lot. It's just kind of a chill little animal and after we have a big call the dispatchers will tend to pet him or hold him, or do whatever they need to. To just kind of relax a little bit," said Rob McMullen, executive director of the dispatch center.

This article tagged under:

animalsIndiana
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us