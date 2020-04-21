president trump

Mar-a-Lago Furloughs 153 Servers, Cooks Because of Coronavirus

The furloughs are temporary but the club doesn't know when it will resume regular operations

By Associated Press

1140183771
Getty Images

President Donald Trump's private Mar-a-Lago club in Florida is temporarily laying off 153 workers because of the new coronavirus, according to a notice posted this week to a state website.

The club's director of human resources, Janine Gill, wrote in a letter to state and local officials that Mar-a-Lago began halting business last month as a result of mandated closures issued in Palm Beach County in response to the virus's spread in South Florida.

The furloughs are temporary but the club doesn't know when it will resume regular operations, Gill said.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

coronavirus pandemic 11 hours ago

US Coronavirus Updates: Defiant Pastor Arrested; FDA OKs 1st At-Home Testing Kit

lyrid meteor shower 1 hour ago

2020 Lyrid Meteor Shower to Dazzle Night Sky With Shooting Stars

None of the workers are unionized.

It isn't the only Trump resort in Florida to furlough workers.

The Trump National Doral Miami resort where President Donald Trump initially wanted to host this year’s Group of Seven summit also has temporarily laid off 560 workers.

The furloughed workers at Mar-a-Lago include bartenders, cooks, dishwashers, drivers, attendants, housekeepers, servers and valet attendants.

Mar-a-Lago serves as Trump's refuge from Washington, and the president often spends his time there mixing work, business and pleasure in the company of dues-paying members.

___

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

president trumpFloridacoronavirusMar-a-Lago
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us