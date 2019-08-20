SoCal 'Emoji House' Hits the Market for $1.7 Million

Neighbors in Manhattan Beach are bothered by an “Emoji House” that they said is ruining their property value. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019.

The hot pink "emoji house" in a ritzy stretch of Manhattan Beach just steps away from the sand that was the focus of a neighborhood battle is now for sale for a cool $1.749 million, the real estate agent said.

The home, located on 39th Street near Highland Avenue, went on the market Monday, weeks after the fuchsia residence was the center of a community controversy.

The fight began when property owner Kathryn Kidd said several residents reported her home to the city.

Kidd began listing the home as a short-term rental — which is illegal in the city of Manhattan Beach. Airbnb did not confirm the home was listed on its site.

Kidd said she simply made a mistake.

She paid the $4,000 fine for renting out the home, back when it was a pale sandy color, and turned the home into a long term rental.

Kidd lives a couple blocks away in another property, and said she hired a painter known as "Z The Art" on Instagram to brighten up the home.

"It has nothing to do with short term rentals. It doesn't have anything to do with any of the neighbors over there," Kidd insists.

But other neighbors still believe it is an eyesore, and a form of retaliation.

"I don’t think of it as artwork. I think of it as an F-U!" an anonymous neighbor said.

The neighbor who decided to remain anonymous said she felt the emoji house was painted to make fun of her and was a personal attack on her.

Two emoji faces, both with long black eyelashes, were painted on the home. One is a silly face, and the other dons a zipper covering its mouth.

"I think it means to shut up, stop talking — zip your lip," neighbor Dina Doll said.

Kidd stood behind her reasons and said she is an art collector and loves emojis. She said the zipper emoji has to do with her daughter. She also said that it is a message to young women to cover up their bodies in order to protect themselves.

"The zipper relates more to fashion and to protect young women from exposing themselves because of all the weirdos around," Kidd said.

Neighbors said they're not buying Kidd's story, and believe the house is ruining their property value.

"I don’t know what’s going to happen but we're going to go after her with everything that we can," the neighbor said while in tears.

It wasn't immediately clear if the controversy inspired Kidd to list the home.

"It is my building and I choose to paint it the colors that I want," Kidd said.