Crimes and Courts

Man carjacked rideshare driver after argument over whether his dog could be in the car, Washington police say

A 19-year-old Northeast Washington, D.C., man has been charged with unarmed carjacking and robbery, according to the Metropolitan Police Department

Taped off crime scene on street at night with flashing police lights
Getty Images (File)

A 19-year-old man accused of stealing a rideshare vehicle after arguing with the driver about the suspect's dog was arrested Wednesday, according to police in Washington, D.C.

The man was charged with unarmed carjacking and robbery, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The incident occurred shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday, when the rideshare driver picked up the suspect and the suspect tried to bring his dog into the vehicle, police said.

“When the victim told the suspect that his dog was not allowed in the car, the suspect threatened to mace the victim,” police said. “During the altercation, the suspect assaulted the victim, dragged her from the car, robbed her of her phone, and fled in the victim’s vehicle.”

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The man was being held at a police station Wednesday night, according to a representative at the facility. It was not immediately clear if he had retained an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

Crimes and Courts
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us