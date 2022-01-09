In Photos: Bronx Blaze, Worst NYC Fire in 30+ Years, Leaves Dozens Gravely Injured

Of the 63 people injured, 19 died from their injuries at local hospitals after a fire in a Bronx apartment building raged out of control Sunday.

13 photos
1/13
@FDNY
The FDNY responds to an apartment fire on 181st Street in the Bronx that left 32 people with life-threatening injuries, Jan. 9, 2022.
2/13
@FDNY
Hundreds of firefighters responded to the fire, which broke out just before 11 a.m.
3/13
@FDNY
Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said smoke spread throughout the 19-story building, calling the situation "unprecedented."
4/13
News 4 New York
Victims were taken to five different area hospitals.
5/13
News 4 New York
Mayor Eric Adams, on only his second weekend in office, said the fire was likely to be the city's worst blaze since the Happyland fire in 1990.
6/13
Getty Images
NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 09: Broken windows and charred bricks mark the exterior of a 19-story residential building after a fire erupted in the morning on January 9, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Reports indicate over 50 people were injured. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)
7/13
Getty Images
NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 09: Emergency first responders remain at the scene after an intense fire at a 19-story residential building that erupted in the morning on January 9, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Reports indicate over 50 people were injured. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)
8/13
Getty Images
NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 09: Emergency first responders remain at the scene of an intense fire at a 19-story residential building that erupted in the morning on January 9, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Reports indicate over 50 people were injured. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)
9/13
Getty Images
NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 09: Broken windows and charred bricks mark the exterior of a 19-story residential building after a fire erupted in the morning on January 9, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Reports indicate over 50 people were injured. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)
10/13
Getty Images
NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 09: Emergency first responders remain at the scene after an intense fire at a 19-story residential building that erupted in the morning on January 9, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Reports indicate over 50 people were injured. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)
11/13
Getty Images
NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 09: Emergency first responders remain at the scene after an intense fire at a 19-story residential building that erupted in the morning on January 9, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Reports indicate over 50 people were injured. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)
12/13
Getty Images
NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 09: Emergency first responders remain at the scene after an intense fire at a 19-story residential building that erupted in the morning on January 9, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Reports indicate over 50 people were injured. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)
13/13
Getty Images
NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 09: Emergency first responders remain at the scene after an intense fire at a 19-story residential building that erupted in the morning on January 9, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Reports indicate over 50 people were injured. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)
