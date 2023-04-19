How Much Could You Get in New $725M Facebook Settlement? Here's What We Know So Far

With another major class-action settlement reached with Facebook, users will likely be in for another check.

But how much could you get?

Turns out that answer will depend on a few factors.

The massive $725 million class-action settlement will include anybody who used the massive social network in the United States over a period of nearly 15 years. It follows a lawsuit alleging that Facebook made users' data available to third parties without their permission, and did not monitor or enforce third-party access to the data.

The wide-ranging lawsuit includes all Facebook users in the U.S. between May 24, 2007 and Dec. 22, 2022, but the longer you have been on the platform the more money you could receive.

Each eligible claimant will be assigned "one point for each month" they had an activated Facebook account during that window. Once the total number of claimants and their points have been determined, along with the total settlement fund amount, each person will then receive a designated amount, multiplied by their total number of points.

Those who are eligible are able to file a claim form to be a part of the class-action settlement, with the deadline to file a claim falling on Aug. 25, 2023.

The final approval hearing for the settlement is scheduled for Sept. 7, 2023 at 11 a.m. CDT.

The latest lawsuit and settlement is different from the $650 million class action settlement reached with Facebook in Illinois last year, which resulted in hundreds of dollars being paid out to more than a million residents.

More information about the newest settlement can be found here.