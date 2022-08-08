Goose Gets Stuck in NY AC Unit for 2 Days in Failed Bid to Beat Heat

It's so oppressive out there, even the geese can't stand it.

One actually tried to infiltrate a Long Island home through the air conditioning well over the weekend, Suffolk County cops say.

The bird got stuck for two days but a trained officer eventually managed to pull it out.

It wasn't clear if the goose was hurt in the two-day ordeal but it was seen moving around in a laundry basket after the rescue.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Watch those AC wells, Suffolk County. And find out when we'll get a break from this awful humidity here.