Giants, Jets to Play Without Fans at MetLife Until Further Notice

The Giants and Jets will play football at MetLife Stadium without fans until further notice, the teams announced in a joint statement Monday.

Big Blue and Gang Green cited an executive order from New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy extending outdoor public gathering limits to their stadium in their announcement. The teams said Murphy's decision was reached after careful consideration of the current COVID-19 climate and after discussions with them.

Neither team's 2020 Training Camp or practices will be open to the public either, out of an abundance of caution.

"We support Governor Murphy's decision in the interest of public health and safety and, until circumstances change, both the Giants and Jets will play our games without the benefit of fans in attendance," the joint statement said. "Although we would prefer to have fans at MetLife Stadium for our gams, we will continue to work with Governor Murphy's office and will provide updates as necessary."

"We urge our fans to continue to take the necessary precautions recommended by health officials to stay safe and we look forward to seeing you at MetLife Stadium as soon as possible," the statement continued.

The Giants and Jets make their preseason debuts against one another on Aug. 17 at 7:30 p.m. Big Blue kicks off their regular season Sept. 14 at home against the Steelers, while the Jets will make their 2020 home debut the following Sunday against the 49ers.