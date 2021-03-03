Former Police Chief Set Series of Arsons Over a Decade in Maryland: Sources

A former police chief was arrested Wednesday morning for a series of arsons spanning a decade in Maryland, multiple law enforcement sources said.

A task force including investigators from multiple fire and police agencies in Maryland arrested former Laurel Police Chief David Crawford at his home in Ellicott City, sources said.

Crawford, who is also a former major with Prince George’s County police, is suspected in fires in Montgomery, Prince George’s, Frederick and Charles counties and Laurel, sources said.

He is facing numerous arson charges stemming from homes, garages and vehicles set on fire since 2011, sources said.

Clarksburg Arson Investigation - Call @MontgomeryCoMD @mcfrs Arson Tipline 240.777.2263 (watch neighbor’s security camera video footage) Please Call 240.777.2263 w/ any info pic.twitter.com/66joYzHL9H — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) November 17, 2020

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Most recently a garage was set on fire on Peppervine Terrace in Clarksburg in November.

Ring video from that fire was instrumental in the investigation, as was information from the community.

Can you identify this person? ATF, @PGFDPIO, & @PGPDNews are looking for the suspect who set a fire on March 16th in the 5800 block of Maple Terrace in Laurel, MD. There is a $7,500 reward. Call PGFD Fire Investigations Division at 301-77-ARSON or @PGCrimeSolvers at 866-411-TIPS pic.twitter.com/WTZXPKTEmE — ATF Baltimore (@ATFBaltimore) June 3, 2019

Crawford served as chief of police in Laurel for five years before he retired in 2010.