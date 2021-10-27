FBI Says There May Be More Sex Abuse Victims of Ex-CIA Employee Caught After Naked Woman Found Screaming on US Embassy Balcony

The FBI and the State Department's Diplomatic Security Service are looking for more information and potentially more victims of a former CIA employee who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing women.

Brian Jeffrey Raymond, 45, who worked for the CIA for “many years” and lived in the Washington, D.C., and San Diego areas, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual abuse in which the victims were incapable of consent and one count of transporting obscene material.

The FBI said Raymond admitted that over the course of 14 years, he photographed, recorded or touched women who were unconscious and incapable of consent.

It wasn't immediately clear if he had a lawyer.

An investigation revealed that Raymond’s electronic devices contained “hundreds of photographs and videos created between 2006 and May 30, 2020, depicting at least 24 unconscious and nude or partially nude women. Almost all of the women in the photos and videos experienced memory loss during their time with Raymond and had no knowledge of the photographs, videos, or any physical contact,” the FBI said.

Raymond, who speaks Spanish and Mandarin, met women using dating apps, the FBI said.

An investigation into his behavior began in 2020 after a naked woman was seen screaming for help from his balcony while he worked at the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City. She said she didn’t remember what happened after eating and drinking food that Raymond provided her, according to the FBI.

“Brian Raymond betrayed the trust granted to him as a U.S. government employee representing the United States abroad by engaging in years of predatory conduct sexually abusing, exploiting, and recording vulnerable women he targeted in the United States and around the world,” Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division said in a July press release.

According to that release, Raymond faces a maximum penalty of life in prison, a fine of $250,000, a term of supervised release of at least five years and mandatory restitution.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Raymond or may have information about him should fill out a secure questionnaire at fbi.gov/BrianJeffreyRaymond, or contact the FBI via email at ReportingBJR@fbi.gov or by phone at 1-800-CALL-FBI.