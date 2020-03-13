Ex-Fla. Gov. Candidate Gillum in Miami Beach Hotel Room Where Drugs Found: Police

Andrew Gillum, the former mayor of Tallahassee and Democratic candidate for Governor of Florida in 2018, was named in a report detailing an alleged overdose incident inside a Miami Beach hotel room where alleged bags of crystal meth were found inside.

The report details the incident early Friday morning inside the hotel located off West Avenue after police were called to respond to a cardiac arrest. Police said three men including Gillum were inside the hotel room at the time.

According to police, one of the men – identified as Aldo Mejias – called rescue crews after he arrived at the hotel and found both Gillum and Travis Dyson in an inebriated state. Mejias told officers he began performing first aid on Dyson after he collapsed and began throwing up on a bed while Gillum was throwing up inside a bathroom.

Rescue crews took Dyson to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, while Gillum was allowed to leave the room without being detained, the report said. The report did not list any arrests as being made.

In a statement, Gillum said he was in town for a wedding celebration and admitted to having too much to drink.

“While I had too much to drink, I want to be clear that I have never used methamphetamines. I apologize to the people of Florida for the distraction this has caused our movement,” Gillum said in a statement, adding he would spend time with his family and was asking for privacy.

Gillum, who narrowly lost to current Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in the 2018 race that was recounted in Broward County among other locations, has spent time working as a political commentator and working on Democratic election efforts since the loss.