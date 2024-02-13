Barbiecore? Girl dinner? Dictionary.com adds over 1,700 new words for 2024

As people continue to speak differently, Dictionary.com is trying to keep up.

The website added over 1,700 new or updated definitions on Tuesday -- including popular online phenomenons like "barbiecore," "girl dinner" and "mid."

All the updates were made in order to reflect online trends, health and well-being, social issues, anxieties over climate change and the economy and more.

“The intersection of language, learning and culture is boundless, and we recognize that words have the power to shape thoughts, bridge gaps and reflect our ever-evolving society,” John Kelly, vice president of editorial at Dictionary.com, said in a statement released Tuesday.

Other new words added to the website include "the ick," "bed rotting," and "range anxiety," among others.

Here's a list of several updated words and definitions:

Barbiecore (noun): “An aesthetic or style featuring playful pink outfits, accessories, décor, etc., celebrating and modeled on the wardrobe of the Barbie doll.”

Girl dinner (noun): “An often attractively presented collection of snacks that involve little preparation, such as small quantities of cold cuts, cheese, fruit, cherry tomatoes, etc., deemed sufficient to constitute a meal for one.”

Mid (adjective): “Mediocre, unimpressive or disappointing.”

The ick (noun): "A sudden feeling of disgust or dislike, often in response to the actions of another person."

Bed rotting (noun): “The practice of spending many hours in bed during the day, often with snacks or an electronic device, as a voluntary retreat from activity or stress.”

Range anxiety (noun): “The apprehension or fear that an electric vehicle’s battery will run out of power before reaching one’s intended destination or a charging station.”

Bussin' (adjective): "Great; wonderful; amazing."

Pretty privilege (noun): "An unearned and mostly unacknowledged societal advantage that a person has by fitting into the beauty standards of their culture."

Slow fashion (noun): “A movement among clothing producers and consumers that emphasizes eco-friendly, well-made clothing, maintenance and repair of garments to extend their life span, and a general reduction of one’s consumption of new clothing items.”

Climate breakdown (noun): “The collective effects of harmful and potentially irreversible trends in climate, specifically those resulting from unchecked global warming.”

Sound bath (noun): “An instance of sustained listening to the pleasant sounds emanating from a collection of singing bowls, bells, chimes, etc., used to aid in relaxation or meditation and believed to help restore physical and mental wellness.”

Energy poverty (noun): “A lack of adequate access to safe, affordable sources of electricity or fuel for warmth, light, cooking, etc.”

