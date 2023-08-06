Detroit

Detroit woman sues city after being falsely arrested while 8 months pregnant due to facial recognition technology

Porcha Woodruff was getting her two children ready for school in February when six police officers showed up at her doorstep and presented her with an arrest warrant alleging robbery and carjacking, court documents show.

Meredith_Surprises_Daughter_1200x675_1117684291910.jpg
NBC 5 News

A Detroit woman is suing the city and a police detective after she was falsely arrested because of facial recognition technology while she was eight months pregnant, according to court documents.

Porcha Woodruff, 32, was getting her two children ready for school on the morning of Feb. 16 when six police officers showed up at her doorstep and presented her with an arrest warrant alleging robbery and carjacking.

Woodruff initially believed the officers were joking given her visibly pregnant state. She was arrested.

"Ms. Woodruff later discovered that she was implicated as a suspect through a photo lineup shown to the victim of the robbery and carjacking, following an unreliable facial recognition match," court documents say.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

A store in Japan is now letting customers pay for their groceries using their face.

This article tagged under:

DetroitTechnologylawsuitPregnancypolice investigation
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us