NJ Water Park Closes After Decorative Helicopter Fall Injures 4

A decorative helicopter hanging from the ceiling of the water park inside a New Jersey megamall detached and fell onto a number of parkgoers below, leaving several with minor injuries Sunday, officials said.

The sudden fall surprised people inside the DreamWorks Water Park around 3 p.m. when the helicopter dropped down to a pool below, officials for the mall and state police told News 4.

"First responders immediately administered first aid to four guests with non-life-threatening injuries," a spokesperson for the American Dream Mall said.

Of the four injured, three were treated at the park and left the park. The fourth person hurt was taken to a local hospital, officials said.

Scary time at Dreamworks water park at American Dream Mall! A large helicopter display fell on to a kiddy pool and slide area! Chaos soon after. The sound was scary then the screaming from parents and kids. We were told to evacuate soon after. Hope no one was hurt. If so miracle! pic.twitter.com/m3DXqWL9vr — Angel Sanchez (@Sangelitoz) February 19, 2023

The mall is promising a thorough review of the incident "to ensure the park meets all safety regulations as required."

Attendees were evacuated due to the investigation and the park was expected to remain closed through Monday.