Biden Administration

Biden Administration Releases Alarming Reports on Climate Change Challenges

The reports from 23 federal agencies examine how climate change will disrupt nearly all aspects of life, including more traffic and disease

By Lauren Egan | NBC News

AP Photo/Ethan Swope, File)

Nearly two dozen federal agencies on Thursday released reports identifying major threats that climate change poses to their departments and how they plan to respond, underscoring the enormous policy challenges the U.S. faces as the planet continues to warm.

The reports, which President Joe Biden asked each agency to prepare in a January executive order, detail how climate change will reach all corners of everyday life — from where we live, to what we eat and how we get to work.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

United States 10 hours ago

Majority of U.S. Teens Don't Expect Businesses Alone to Fix Global Warming, Survey Finds

Biden Administration 23 hours ago

White House Restoring Environmental Reviews for Big Projects

This article tagged under:

Biden AdministrationJoe Bidenclimate change
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us