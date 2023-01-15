Monrovia

Watch: Bear Makes Trespassing Wholesome by Jumping Into California Private Pool

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

NBC Universal, Inc.

Rainy days are perfect for movie nights, having a cup of hot tea and maybe...going for a swim?

One curious bear stumbled upon a pool in the yard of a Monrovia home, when it decided to go for a swim. 

The pouring rain did not seem to bother the bear at all.

Donna Hargett captured the moment on video as the bear swam around and occasionally looked back at her towards the camera.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The bear then got out of the pool and walked away. 

This article tagged under:

Monrovia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us