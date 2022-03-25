Ketanji Brown Jackson

‘It Made Me Smile':Photographer Captures Viral Photo of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and Daughter

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A viral photo has been circulating on social media of a touching moment during Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation hearing.

The photographer of the photo, Sarahbeth Maney, who currently works for the New York Times as a Washington, D.C.-based photojournalist and a photography fellow, recently captured a photograph of Jackson and her 17-year old daughter, Leila, glowing with pride as she watched her mother during the confirmation hearings. Jackson’s husband is also in the background.

Originally from the Bay Area in California, Maney studied photojournalism at San Francisco State University and interned for the San Francisco Examiner, the San Francisco Chronicle and the Flint Journal in Flint, Michigan.

In the video above, NBC Bay Area's Raj Mathai talked with Maney about the viral photo and the national attention it has gotten.

