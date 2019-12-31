America Ferrera Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

America Ferrera has a lot to celebrate in the new year!

On Tuesday evening, the 35-year-old actress shared the exciting news that she's pregnant with her second child. That's right, before closing out 2019, the "Ugly Betty" alum made the announcement that she's expanding her family with husband, Ryan Piers Williams.

"Welcoming Baby #2 in 2020," the Golden Globes winner captioned her family photo on Instagram, in which she showed off her growing bump. "Happy New Year from our wild &growing bunch."

It didn't take long for the "Superstore" actress' famous friends to send their love over the happy news. "Congratulations!!!! This is the most exciting news," Reese Witherspoon wrote in the comment section. "Congrats, mama!!!," Meena Harris responded, whose empowering tees have been worn by the Hollywood star.

Additionally, Piers Williams took to his Instagram page to spread the heartwarming news about the new addition to their family.

America Ferrera Shares Rare Picture of Her Son Sebastian

"So much to look forward to in 2020, but one thing in particular sticks out," he began his caption, alongside the same image Ferrera posted. "Can't wait to welcome another beautiful creature into this world. Happy New Years!!"

While not many details have been shared about Ferrera's little nugget, the couple are parents to their one-year-old son, Sebastian "Baz" Piers Williams.

Around this time last year, the 35-year-old star opened up about motherhood and her pregnancy journey with Health magazine.

"Every step of the way, everybody tells you what it's going to be like and how you're going to feel," she explained to the publication. "I really think that is so harmful to so many of us. I decided early on that I wasn't going to expect my experience to be what other people told me it would be like--good or bad."

However, part of the good was feeling empowered by her body's strength. "Being pregnant, I felt really powerful and healthy," she said. "You create life. I found so much power in that."

The "Superstore" star revealed that becoming first-time parents was "amazing."

"[Parenthood has] absolutely changed us as individuals," she expressed of herself and her husband. "It changes what we talk about and what we focus on. For so long, it's been just the two of us, and we've had an amazing life together."

She added, "I don't know that either one of us could anticipate how much we love him and how it makes everything new again. We've traveled to many wonderful places, and we've seen many things--and just getting to imagine that somewhere down the line everything that we've already done and seen, Baz will be seeing for the first time...it's amazing."