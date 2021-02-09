A New Royal Baby Is Here! Princess Eugenie Welcomes 1st Child, Shares Sweet Photo

There's a new pint-sized prince in the British royal family!

On Tuesday, Princess Eugenie gave birth to a baby boy in London at The Portland Hospital.

The newborn, whose name has yet to be revealed, was delivered at 8:55 a.m. and weighed in at 8 pounds. 1 ounce, according to a statement from the royal family.

This is the first child for the 30-year-old and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, who was also on hand for the birth.

"Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well," the statement reads.

The new mother announced the news on her Instagram page on Tuesday and shared a black-and-white photo of her and her husband holding the baby's hand. She captioned the post with three blue heart emoji and two exclamation points.

The baby is the first grandchild for Princess Eugenie's parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, and the ninth great-grandchild for the queen and the Duke of Edinburgh. According to the official statement from Buckingham Palace, the new mother's extended family are thrilled about the news.

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news," the statement reads.

To mark the occasion, the royal family's official Instagram account posted a photo of the couple from their wedding day. Notes of congratulations quickly flooded in from social media users, who called the announcement "a wonderful blessing," "lovely news" and something "wonderful to celebrate."

The new mother first announced her pregnancy in September when she shared a photo of her holding two little fuzzy bear slippers.

"Jack and I are so excited for early 2021....," she wrote at the time, adding a baby emoji.

It's been a busy couple of years for Eugenie, who married Brooksbank in October 2018 after dating for seven years. At the wedding, the bride wore a gorgeous dress with a plunging back that showed off her scars from a scoliosis surgery she had at the age of 12.

