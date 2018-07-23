William Gross Becomes Boston's First Black Police Commissioner

The 59-year-old outgoing commissioner will oversee the police force at Boston College starting in August. (Published 2 hours ago)

Boston Police Superintendent-in-Chief William Gross was named the city's new police commissioner on Monday, replacing William Evans, who is leaving for a new job heading up the Boston College police force.

"Chief Gross is a proven leader who is trusted and respected in the community," Mayor Marty Walsh said in announcing the appointment.

Gross has been with the department for 33 years, including the last 5-1/2 as its chief. He also served as the department's night commander, led the city's youth violence task force and has been a big part of the department's anti-violence strategy.

"I don't think the city has seen a police leader as loved and trusted in the community as Chief Gross," Walsh said. "The important thing here is consistency. We're losing an incredible leader today and bringing in a great leader right behind him who will be an incredible leader in Chief Gross."

Gross, 56, will be the first African-American police commissioner in Boston's history. He was also the department's first black superintendent-in-chief.

"That means a lot to this city," Walsh said. "It symbolizes progress... He's the right person at the right time for this job."

Gross said he was honored to accept the appointment, calling Boston "the best village in the country. We are the hub of the universe."

He starts in his new position next week.

"I'm just overwhelmed with emotion and pride. I'm just grateful," Gross said.

He called himself "a true street cop," having gotten his start in 1985 in Dorchester and worked his way up the ranks. He said his overall strategy is "if it's not broke, don't fix it," but also said the department must continue to move forward.

"This is the best city. This is the best village," Gross said. "I am confident that people will have our back as the BPD and have my back going forward as the police commissioner for the City of Boston."

Gross' mother beamed in the front row as Walsh announced his promotion. Gross said he told her the press conference was being held because he was winning an award.

Well-wishes have been pouring in for Gross since Monday's announcement.

"Chief Gross is a champion of the city of Boston and its people, and I look forward to a close working relationship as our agencies fulfill our respective public safety missions," Massachusetts State Police Col. Kerry Gilpin said in a statement.

Suffolk District Attorney Dan Conley also extended his congratulations.

"He will be an outstanding leader in his own right and has my full support moving forward," Conley said.

