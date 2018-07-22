In this July 1, 2003, file photo, Ritz crackers are displayed on a store shelf in Miami, Florida.

More than a dozen Ritz cracker sandwiches and Ritz Bits products have been recalled due to a possible salmonella contamination, Mondelez Global LLC said.

The New Jersey-based company has recalled sixteen products — including Ritz Cheese Cracker Sandwiches and Ritz Bits Cheese — in the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands because the whey powder they’re made with could contain salmonella, it said.

Mondelez hasn’t received any reports of people falling ill after eating these products yet, but consumers who have purchased them should throw them out, the company noted.



A full list of the products included in the recall can be found on Mondelez’ website.

“Salmonella is a microorganism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems,” Mondelez said in a release.

Symptoms can include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and stomach pain, the company said.