Hoax Call Made to Home of Parkland Activist David Hogg

NBC 6's Dan Krauth has the latest after SWAT members were called to the home of David Hogg following what officials say was a fake call.

Police responded to the home of outspoken Parkland activist and school shooting survivor David Hogg after what officials say was a hoax phone call of a person inside with a gun.

Chopper 6 was over the scene at the home in off Nob Hill Road shortly after 9 a.m.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials say no one was home at the time of the call, but SWAT units responded and searched the home and surrounding areas.

A nearby elementary school was also placed on lockdown for over a hour before police cleared the area.

Hogg, along with several other survivors of the Feb. 14 attack that killed 17 people, recently announced a summer bus tour aimed at registering young voters. The 75 stops in more than 20 states will also include each congressional district in Florida.