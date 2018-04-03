A third woman has filed a lawsuit to void a nondisclosure agreement in connection with President Donald Trump, according to NBC News.

Jessica Denson, a former campaign staffer, says Trump "weaponized the NDA by using it as a club to thwart and chill" her discrimination allegations.

In her lawsuit filed on March 26, Denson said she wants a judge to nullify the nondisclosure agreement she signed with the campaign because it "violates public policy" and is too "vague and overly broad." The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



Adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal have also attempted to void confidentiality agreements with the president.

