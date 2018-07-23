Pepperidge Farm Recalls 4 Varieties of Goldfish Crackers

Pepperidge Farm says it has been notified by one of its ingredient suppliers that whey powder in a seasoning that is applied to four varieties of crackers has been the subject of a recall by the whey powder manufacturer due to the potential presence of Salmonella.

Pepperidge Farm initiated an investigation and, out of an abundance of caution, is voluntarily recalling four varieties of Goldfish crackers.

The products were distributed throughout the United States. No illnesses have been reported. No other Pepperidge Farm products in the U.S. are subject to this recall.

The following four varieties with the indicated codes are subject to this recall:





Flavor Blasted® Xtra Cheddar

Flavor Blasted® Sour Cream & Onion

Goldfish® Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar

Goldfish® Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel





Different packaging options are included in this recall. Consumers are encouraged to read this chart.

Consumers who have purchased these products should not eat them. Recalled products should be discarded or may be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may visit www.pepperidgefarm.com/GoldfishUpdate or call Customer Service at 800-679-1791, 24 hours a day, for more information.