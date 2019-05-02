A cruise ship has been under quarantine since Monday in St. Lucia after a female crew member was confirmed to have measles, island health officials told NBC News.

"The ship's doctor has the confirmed case in isolation on the ship," said the island's chief medical officer, Dr. Merlene Fredericks-James, in a statement. "The individual is in stable condition."

While St. Lucian health officials declined to name the ship being quarantined, St. Lucia Coast Guard Sgt. Victor Theodore said the vessel is named Freewinds, the name of a cruise ship owned and operated by the Church of Scientology, and identified the ship as one listed on the organization's website.

A Scientology spokesperson couldn't immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.

