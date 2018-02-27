A cigarette-smoking man was caught on camera crouched underneath a subway as it pulled into the station on Monday, baffling onlookers.

In a video posted to Instagram, the man was caught on video jumping onto the tracks in front of a B train as it pulled into the station.

Been living in NYC way too long. Saw a guy on the tracks this AM, with the B train speeding ahead. I tried to pull him out and he ducked under the tracks just before it hit him. He’s all good though, he just enjoyed a morning cig under the train after. A post shared by Shon Mogharabi (@shonnotsean) on Feb 26, 2018 at 8:45am PST



The unidentified man then stuck his arm through the space between the train and platform, cigarette still alight and in hand.

The man appeared to be intoxicated, and after climbing back out of the tracks, danced his way across the platform as FDNY officials approached.

The man who posted the video, Shon Mogharabi, told the New York Post he was sure the man had been struck by the train.

“Right before the train hit him, he ducked under the platform. Everyone turned away, thinking he was dead. It was terrible,” Mogharabi told the Post.

According to the article, the man was taken to Bellevue Hospital but was not arrested.

Top Tri-State News Photos