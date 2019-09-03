Photos: How Mourners Are Remembering Victims of the SoCal Boat Fire Tragedy

A recreational Labor Day weekend scuba diving expedition off the coast of Southern California ended in tragedy Monday when the boat Conception caught fire as passengers were sleeping.



More than 30 people are feared dead in the tragedy off Santa Cruz Island, part of the Channel Islands chain. As word of the deaths spread, mourners visited Santa Barbara Harbor to leave flowers in memory of the victims. Other items included a handwritten sign that read, "Our hearts are with the divers who were lost on the Conception and all those who loved them." One man brought 34 candles in honor of those feared dead.