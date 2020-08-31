Taiwan

3-Year-Old Girl Safe After Being Lofted by Kite in Taiwan

In this image made from video, a 3 year old girl is lifted into the air by a large kite during a kite festival in Hsinchu, northern Taiwan, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. The wind slowed down and the girl was safely recovered by adults on the ground.
Credit: Dainese Hsu

A 3-year-old girl in Taiwan was reported safe after becoming caught in the strings of a kite and lifted high into the sky.

The unidentified girl was taking part in a kite festival Sunday in the seaside town of Nanlioao when she was caught up by a giant, long-tailed orange kite.

A 3-year-old girl is safe in Taiwan after she was caught by the tail of a large kite during a Nanlioao kite festival on Sunday. Horrified bystanders caught the little girl as the wind slackened, but not before she was thrown into the air for several seconds.

Video shot at the scene showed her twisting several times above a crowd of adults who struggled to pull the kite back to earth.

News reports said the girl was frightened but suffered no physical injuries in the incident beyond scrapes around her neck and face.

