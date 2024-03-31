Police in Montgomery County are investigating after someone targeted a Jewish temple in Wynnewood with antisemitic graffiti overnight.
A stunned resident of the community shared an image of the vandalism -- that showed a swastika in red paint on a sign for the temple -- on social media on Sunday morning.
Even CNN anchor Jake Tapper has tweeted about the incident.
An individual with knowledge of the situation told NBC10 that police officers removed the sign on Sunday morning.
This individual also said that there are surveillance cameras are in place throughout that area and noted that officials are reviewing this footage.
Leadership at the house of worship have not yet responded to a request for comment on the incident.
