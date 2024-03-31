Police in Montgomery County are investigating after someone targeted a Jewish temple in Wynnewood with antisemitic graffiti overnight.

A stunned resident of the community shared an image of the vandalism -- that showed a swastika in red paint on a sign for the temple -- on social media on Sunday morning.

Easter morning in the Philadelphia suburbs. This is my children’s school. There are no words. 💔 pic.twitter.com/EhrmHizsFH — Peter Slutsky (@pslutsky) March 31, 2024

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Even CNN anchor Jake Tapper has tweeted about the incident.

Last night someone spray painted a swastika at the synagogue where i was bar mitzvahed, Temple Beth Hillel/Beth El in Wynnewood, PA. pic.twitter.com/lq3l2wLgfM — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 31, 2024

An individual with knowledge of the situation told NBC10 that police officers removed the sign on Sunday morning.

This individual also said that there are surveillance cameras are in place throughout that area and noted that officials are reviewing this footage.

Leadership at the house of worship have not yet responded to a request for comment on the incident.