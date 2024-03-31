Montgomery County

Wynnewood temple vandalized with antisemitic graffiti

A sign outside of Temple Beth Hillel-Beth in Wynnewood was targeted by racist graffiti at some point overnight. A resident shared an image of the antisemitic vandalism early Sunday

By Hayden Mitman

A sign outside Temple Beth Hillel-Beth El in Wynnewood was vandalized over the weekend.
Provided

Police in Montgomery County are investigating after someone targeted a Jewish temple in Wynnewood with antisemitic graffiti overnight.

A stunned resident of the community shared an image of the vandalism -- that showed a swastika in red paint on a sign for the temple -- on social media on Sunday morning.

Even CNN anchor Jake Tapper has tweeted about the incident.

An individual with knowledge of the situation told NBC10 that police officers removed the sign on Sunday morning.

This individual also said that there are surveillance cameras are in place throughout that area and noted that officials are reviewing this footage.

Leadership at the house of worship have not yet responded to a request for comment on the incident.

