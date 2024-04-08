Three women were injured in a crash in Philly's Port Breeze neighborhood early Monday, officials said.

According to police, at about 5:45 a.m. on Monday, a single car crash happened near the intersection of 18th Street and Washington Avenue, when a vehicle struck two parked cars and a commercial truck.

Officials said the incident led to the hospitalization of three woman.

One woman, the driver of the vehicle that was involved in the crash, needed to be extracted from the damaged car as well, police said.

All three women were taken to nearby hospitals, however, as of about 9:45 a.m., police had not provided an update on their conditions.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.