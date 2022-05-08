Woman Shot and Killed After Fight in Philadelphia

A woman was shot and killed following a fight overnight in Philadelphia, police said.

An altercation between a group of women occurred Saturday at 2:03 a.m. on Cottman and Rising Sun avenues, according to investigators. A woman involved in the fight then pulled out a gun and opened fire, shooting a 29-year-old woman twice in the chest, police said.

The victim was taken to the Einstein Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 2:25 a.m.

An arrest was made in connection to the shooting. Investigators have not yet revealed the identities of the victim or suspect.

As of Saturday night, there were 161 homicides in Philadelphia, down 10 percent from the same time last year which was ultimately the deadliest on record.