Philadelphia

Woman Shot and Killed After Fight in Philadelphia

An arrest was made in connection to the shooting.

By David Chang

Police Line Do Not Cross
carlballou

A woman was shot and killed following a fight overnight in Philadelphia, police said. 

An altercation between a group of women occurred Saturday at 2:03 a.m. on Cottman and Rising Sun avenues, according to investigators. A woman involved in the fight then pulled out a gun and opened fire, shooting a 29-year-old woman twice in the chest, police said. 

The victim was taken to the Einstein Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 2:25 a.m. 

An arrest was made in connection to the shooting. Investigators have not yet revealed the identities of the victim or suspect. 

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

As of Saturday night, there were 161 homicides in Philadelphia, down 10 percent from the same time last year which was ultimately the deadliest on record. 

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us