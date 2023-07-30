Philadelphia

Woman hits man with machete after being sexually assaulted inside hotel, police say

The incident occurred inside a hotel along the 1200 block of Vine Street at 10:34 a.m. Sunday, according to investigators.

By David Chang

A woman struck a man with a machete after he sexually assaulted her inside a Philadelphia hotel, police said. 

The incident occurred inside a hotel along the 1200 block of Vine Street at 10:34 a.m. Sunday, according to investigators. Police said the 43-year-old man sexually assaulted the 24-year-old woman inside the hotel. The woman then struck the man in the head with a machete, according to investigators. 

The man was taken to the hospital and is being treated as a prisoner, police said. The woman was also taken to a hospital by police. The Special Victims Unit is currently investigating the incident. 

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us