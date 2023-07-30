Woman hits man with machete after being sexually assaulted inside hotel, police say

A woman struck a man with a machete after he sexually assaulted her inside a Philadelphia hotel, police said.

The incident occurred inside a hotel along the 1200 block of Vine Street at 10:34 a.m. Sunday, according to investigators. Police said the 43-year-old man sexually assaulted the 24-year-old woman inside the hotel. The woman then struck the man in the head with a machete, according to investigators.

The man was taken to the hospital and is being treated as a prisoner, police said. The woman was also taken to a hospital by police. The Special Victims Unit is currently investigating the incident.