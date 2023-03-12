Woman Dies in Perkasie House Fire

Law enforcement officials in Perkasie are investigating after a 75-year-old woman died in a house fire on Sunday morning.

According to police, crews were called to a home on Parkridge Court just after 10:30 a.m., for a report of an active fire.

Police said that first responders located a woman in an upstairs bedroom, where she appeared to have suffered from smoke inhalation. She was pronounced on the scene, officials said.

According to law enforcement officials the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.