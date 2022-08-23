Watch: Thief Shoots Block Captain After Being Caught Stealing Catalytic Converter

Recently released surveillance video shows the moments a man pulled out a gun and shot a witness who allegedly saw him stealing a catalytic converter in Northwest Philadelphia last week.

According to police, the ordeal happened August 17th, on 1 W. Pomona St. and Germantown Avenue shortly before 4 a.m., when four suspects tried to steal a catalytic converter from a parked van.

As the offenders fled the area, police said they were confronted by the vehicle’s owner and the block captain, however, one suspect later brandished a semi-automatic gun equipped with a laser sight and shot the captain once in the chest.

Two of the offenders immediately fled in a silver sedan while the others fled on foot on the 6300 block of Germantown Avenue towards Washington Lane.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The block captain was rushed to Einstein Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

The PPD asked that anyone who sees him call 911 immediately. People can also submit tips by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477). Anonymous tips can also be submitted online.