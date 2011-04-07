Walk Now for Autism Speaks

On April 16th help change the future for all those living with autism. Autism is the fastest growing disorder in the United States and needs the support of the community to fight the good fight.

Autism Speaks presents the 5th annual Lehigh Valley Walk at Lehigh Parkway in Allentown, PA.The walk also includes educational sources, therapists, and more. This is a 5k walk but there is a shortcut at 1.5 miles. All proceeds will support Autism Speaks research, nationally and locally.

Registration starts at 8:30am and the walk will begin at 10am. For registration assistance and questions please call 646-843-6675 or email lehighvalley@autismspeaks.org

Lace up those sneakers, and join this family fun day.