Cape May County

Memorial for New Jersey Trooper Killed in Crash Defaced

New Jersey State Police unions are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever vandalized the Dennis Township memorial for Trooper Bertram Zimmerman

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Someone defaced a roadside memorial for a New Jersey State Trooper who died in the line of duty and troopers hope a reward leads them to the vandal(s).

Troopers responded Wednesday to the memorial for Trooper Bertram Zimmerman located along State Highway 83 in Dennis Township, Cape May County, to find chalk scribbled over Zimmerman's name. On Facebook, they also said, “the suspect(s) used white caulk to write a derogatory phrase on the pavers.”

Zimmerman died on Feb. 5, 2004 when he crashed while responding to a robbery call. He was 32.

The police unions offered a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest or conviction. Anyone with information can contact Woodbine Station at 609-861-5698.

This article tagged under:

Cape May CountyNew JerseyNew Jersey State Policevandalismbertram zimmerman
