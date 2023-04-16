2 Injured in Shooting at Lincoln University

Police in Chester County are investigating a shooting that injured two people on Lincoln University's campus on Saturday night.

According to police, the incident happened at about 10 p.m. during a "Yardfest" event at the Chester County school, when officials said, two people -- who officials noted weren't students at the university -- were injured when "a gun was discharged."

"During Lincoln University’s annual Yardfest celebration, tonight, a gun was discharged causing two non fatal injuries. The injured have been transported to the hospital. Campus Police with the assistance of state and local agencies are securing the campus and further investigating the incident," said Lincoln University president, Brenda Allen in a statement.

The school was put on lockdown after the shooting. That lockdown had ended by 3 a.m. on Sunday, officials said.

Police have not yet announced any arrests in this incident, nor have there been any details released on what may have led to this shooting.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.