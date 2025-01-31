Debris littered the ground outside of a South Jersey strip club after a tractor-trailer appeared to have slammed into it Thursday night.

SkyForce10 captured images of the damaged truck next to broken cinder blocks at the entrance of Club 21Twenty along New Jersey Route 73 in Pennsauken Township, Camden County, late on Jan. 30, 2025. The adult entertainment facility is attached to the Riviera Motor Inn.

After the crash, the truck had been moved away from the damaged entrance to the strip club. Debris and cinder blocks from the entrance to the building had collapsed onto the ground.

No one was hurt, a source close to the investigation told NBC10.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The exact cause of the crash wasn't clear.