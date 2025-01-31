Camden County

Truck crashes into strip club at NJ motel

A tractor-trailer appeared to have struck Club 21Twenty along Route 73 in Pennsauken Township, NJ, on Jan. 30, 2025

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Debris littered the ground outside of a South Jersey strip club after a tractor-trailer appeared to have slammed into it Thursday night.

SkyForce10 captured images of the damaged truck next to broken cinder blocks at the entrance of Club 21Twenty along New Jersey Route 73 in Pennsauken Township, Camden County, late on Jan. 30, 2025. The adult entertainment facility is attached to the Riviera Motor Inn.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

After the crash, the truck had been moved away from the damaged entrance to the strip club. Debris and cinder blocks from the entrance to the building had collapsed onto the ground.

No one was hurt, a source close to the investigation told NBC10.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The exact cause of the crash wasn't clear.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Camden CountyNew Jersey
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us