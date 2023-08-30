Philadelphia

Travis Scott UTOPIA tour to stop in Philly this winter

Rapper Travis Scott to visit Philadelphia this December for his UPTOPIA tour

By Cherise Lynch

Grammy-nominated rapper Travis Scott is bringing his “Utopia Presents Circus Maximus," world tour to Philadelphia this winter.

The tour is inspired by Scott's record-breaking album UPTOPIA. The album has been deemed the biggest hip-hop release of 2023, with 500,000 albums sold in its first week and over 650 million streams globally, the news release stated.

This tour is Scott's first headlining tour since the deadly 2021 Astroworld festival in Houston where 10 people lost their lives and dozens were injured during a crowd surge.

The North American leg of the tour is scheduled to kick off in Charlotte and then stop at the Wells Fargo Center on December 10.

Tickets will go on sale Thursday, August 31 at 10 a.m. at wellfargocenterphilly.com

