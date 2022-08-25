TikTok Vid Helps Woman Find Hidden Cam in Dance Studio Bathroom

Lee esta historia en español aquí.

A TikTok video helped a woman find a camera hidden in the bathroom of a man’s unlicensed Norristown dance studio, police say.

Investigators believe Francis Gerarn "Frankie G" Laurenzi, 37, potentially recorded up to 20 women in various states of undress, before one of the victims discovered the hidden camera on Aug. 16, Norristown Police Department detective Sg.t James Angelucci said at a Thursday morning press conference.

The latest victim realized she was being recorded after Laurenzi gave her clothing from the studio and asked her to try it on during a private lesson, the sergeant said. After going to the bathroom to change, the woman noticed what seemed to be a cellphone charging block.

She had seen a TikTok video warning of hidden cameras disguised as charging blocks, so she inspected the charger and confirmed that it was a pinhole camera, Angelucci said. The woman then took out the SD card and turned it over to police. The card had files going back to 2020, Angelucci noted.

“This is the second case of this magnitude that we’ve investigated in Norristown. It’s a serious invasion of privacy and what we need to do more is to protect the victims, get them identified and ensure that this individual is held responsible for what he’s done,” Angelucci said.

Laurenzi also has a prior conviction for statutory sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl. In 2015, Laurenzi, then 29, was sentenced to 23 months in jail and five years of probation after maintaining a relationship with the girl, the Pottstown Mercury reported.

The unlicensed dance studio was located in the basement of Laurenzi’s home on the 1700 block of Kendrick Lane, Angelucci said. A website advertising the "FGDance Academy" directs people to the same address police identified as belonging to Laurenzi.

The victims did not know the studio was unlicensed and believed it to be legitimate because it had positive reviews online, Angelucci said. Three other women have since come forward, totaling four who have been identified as having potentially been recorded by Laurenzi, he said. All victims are believed to be adults.

Investigators served a search warrant at Laurenzi's home and recovered more electronic devices, including hidden cameras, which could lead to more victims being identified, Angelucci said.

Online court records indicate Laurenzi was charged with felony interception of communication and misdemeanor invasion of privacy and possession of an instrument of crime in the latest incident. The records did not identify an attorney who could comment on Laurenzi’s behalf.

Investigators are hoping more victims will come forward and ask that anyone with information call 610-270-0491 or 610-270-1504.