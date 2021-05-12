This Philly Restaurant Named One of the Best New Eateries in the World

CookNSolo’s Laser Wolf was named one of the best new restaurants in the world by Condé Nast Traveler on Tuesday, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

The Israeli grill concept at 1301 N. Howard St. in Philadelphia was one of only a dozen restaurants from around the globe picked for the publication's "Hot List" for 2021. Other U.S. restaurants to make the cut include the Miami outpost of chef Marcus Samuelsson's Red Rooster and trendy Peruvian-Chinese spot Chifa in Los Angeles.

The latest honor for the Fishtown eatery is another win for CookNSolo co-owners Steve Cook and Michael Solomonov, whose portfolio of restaurants includes James Beard Award-winning Zahav in Old City and James Beard semifinalist Abe Fisher in Center City. Laser Wolf, which opened in February 2020 to rave reviews, was also named to GQ’s Best Restaurants in America list in 2020.

