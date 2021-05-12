Philadelphia

This Philly Restaurant Named One of the Best New Eateries in the World

Laser Wolf, which opened in February 2020 to rave reviews, was also named to GQ’s Best Restaurants in America list in 2020

By Kennedy Rose | Philadelphia Business Journal

Food is laid out on a table. It includes chops, falafel and sauces and dips.
Michael Perisco via Philadelphia Business Journal

CookNSolo’s Laser Wolf was named one of the best new restaurants in the world by Condé Nast Traveler on Tuesday, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

The Israeli grill concept at 1301 N. Howard St. in Philadelphia was one of only a dozen restaurants from around the globe picked for the publication's "Hot List" for 2021. Other U.S. restaurants to make the cut include the Miami outpost of chef Marcus Samuelsson's Red Rooster and trendy Peruvian-Chinese spot Chifa in Los Angeles.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The latest honor for the Fishtown eatery is another win for CookNSolo co-owners Steve Cook and Michael Solomonov, whose portfolio of restaurants includes James Beard Award-winning Zahav in Old City and James Beard semifinalist Abe Fisher in Center City. Laser Wolf, which opened in February 2020 to rave reviews, was also named to GQ’s Best Restaurants in America list in 2020.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

coronavirus 2 hours ago

‘About as Good as It Gets': Doctor Advocates Vaccine for Kids

New Jersey 16 hours ago

NJ School District Shuts Down After Mystery Illness Sickens 60% of Staff at Luncheon

Read more about what Condé Nast Traveler had to say about Laser Wolf at PBJ.com.

Keep up with all things business at the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Copyright bizjournal

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaBusiness
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us