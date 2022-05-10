Temple University Pays $4M for Historic Building That Housed 2 Former Fraternities

Temple University has paid $3.95 million to purchase 2000 N. Broad St., an historic building on its campus that had been used for years to house a fraternity, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

The 14,545-square-foot building was sold by Temple 2000 GHA LLC, an affiliate of Greek Housing Alliance of Bala Cynwyd.

Temple isn't certain how it will eventually use the building.

“For now, the plan is to secure the site and hold on to it in the immediate future,” said Steve Orbanek, a spokesman for Temple. “Over the next couple of years, we will be completing a campus master plan, and we hope that that will provide us with some guidance on how we ultimately proceed with this parcel.”

