Temple University

Temple University Pays $4M for Historic Building That Housed 2 Former Fraternities

The building on Broad Street was once home to Temple's Alpha Epsilon Pi chapter before it removed from campus for violating the school’s alcohol, drug and social events policies

By Natalie Kostelni | Philadelphia Business Journal

Brown stone building

Temple University has paid $3.95 million to purchase 2000 N. Broad St., an historic building on its campus that had been used for years to house a fraternity, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

The 14,545-square-foot building was sold by Temple 2000 GHA LLC, an affiliate of Greek Housing Alliance of Bala Cynwyd.

Temple isn't certain how it will eventually use the building.

“For now, the plan is to secure the site and hold on to it in the immediate future,” said Steve Orbanek, a spokesman for Temple. “Over the next couple of years, we will be completing a campus master plan, and we hope that that will provide us with some guidance on how we ultimately proceed with this parcel.”

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Read more about the historic North Philadelphia building sale at PBJ.com.

Get all of your business news at the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Copyright bizjournal

This article tagged under:

Temple UniversityNorth PhiladelphiaBroad Streetfraternity house
Local U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us