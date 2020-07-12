2 Brothers, Another Teen Die in Crash on Atlantic City Expressway

CORRECTION (July 13, 2020, 10:26 a.m.): This story has been updated to properly reflect that the crash occurred in Hammonton, New Jersey.

Three teens with ties to a South Jersey high school, including two brothers, were killed in a crash on the Atlantic City Expressway Sunday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 3:10 p.m. near milepost 23.2 on the eastbound AC Expressway in Hammonton, New Jersey. The teens were in a car driven by the brothers' older brother when it went off the road and overturned, striking multiple trees.

On Monday, New Jersey State Police identified the victims of the crash as 15-year-old Emmanual "Manny" Crawford, his brother, 16-year-old Marcus Crawford, and 19-year-old Maryha Toro.

The driver was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Pennsauken High School confirmed to NBC10 that the Crawford brothers and Toro attended the school. Toro was dating one of the brothers, the school district said.

The Crawford brothers and Toro died on the eve of Pennsauken High School's Class of 2020 graduation, which is set for Monday night.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation Monday.