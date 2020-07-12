Atlantic City Expressway

2 Brothers, Another Teen Die in Crash on Atlantic City Expressway

Three Pennsauken High School students died in a crash on the Atlantic City Expressway Sunday, the school district says

By NBC10 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

CORRECTION (July 13, 2020, 10:26 a.m.): This story has been updated to properly reflect that the crash occurred in Hammonton, New Jersey.

Three teens with ties to a South Jersey high school, including two brothers, were killed in a crash on the Atlantic City Expressway Sunday afternoon. 

The crash occurred around 3:10 p.m. near milepost 23.2 on the eastbound AC Expressway in Hammonton, New Jersey. The teens were in a car driven by the brothers' older brother when it went off the road and overturned, striking multiple trees.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Allentown Jul 12

Video of Allentown Officer Kneeling on Man Sparks Outrage and Investigation

Jersey Shore 12 hours ago

Crews Search for Missing Swimmer in Water Off Ocean City Beach

On Monday, New Jersey State Police identified the victims of the crash as 15-year-old Emmanual "Manny" Crawford, his brother, 16-year-old Marcus Crawford, and 19-year-old Maryha Toro.

The driver was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Pennsauken High School confirmed to NBC10 that the Crawford brothers and Toro attended the school. Toro was dating one of the brothers, the school district said.

The Crawford brothers and Toro died on the eve of Pennsauken High School's Class of 2020 graduation, which is set for Monday night.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation Monday.

This article tagged under:

Atlantic City ExpresswayNew JerseyCrashAtlantic CountyDeadly Crash
Coronavirus Pandemic Wawa Welcome America Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us