Man Shot During Altercation With Federal Officers Outside NJ Convenience Store

An undercover investigation involving the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives ended with a police shooting outside a New Jersey convenience store, officials said.

The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. Monday in the parking lot the Krauszer’s Food Store on Greenwood Avenue in Hamilton Township.

In a statement, the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office said the preliminary investigation suggests the suspect, a Trenton man in his 20s, got into a vehicle with an undercover officer.

“The suspect engaged in an altercation with two federal officers and at some point, an officer’s weapon was discharged,” the prosecutor's office said.

The suspect fled on foot and later ended up at Capital Health Regional Medical Center, where he was in critical but stable condition from a gunshot wound.

His name was not released.

No other injuries were reported and no charges were filed, the prosecutor's office said.

No other information was released.

The shooting was under investigation throughout the early hours of Tuesday. The Mercer County Homicide Task Force is leading the investigation at the direction of the New Jersey Attorney General's Office.