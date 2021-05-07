A stray dog attacked a young boy on the porch of his Northeast Philadelphia home Friday morning leaving the boy hospitalized.

The stray pit bull attacked the 5-year-old boy around 8:30 a.m. at a home along Shishler Street, near Comly Street, in Oxford Circle, Philadelphia police said.

Medics took the boy to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children where he was listed in stable condition. Police didn't reveal the extent of the boy's injuries.

The dog was taken to ACCT Philly, police said.

Investigators revealed no further information about the attack or the dog involved.