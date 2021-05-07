Northeast Philadelphia

Stray Dog Attacks Boy on Porch of His Northeast Philly Home, Police Say

The pit bull attacked the boy while he was on the porch of an Oxford Circle neighborhood home Friday morning

By Dan Stamm

empty dog leash
Getty Images

A stray dog attacked a young boy on the porch of his Northeast Philadelphia home Friday morning leaving the boy hospitalized.

The stray pit bull attacked the 5-year-old boy around 8:30 a.m. at a home along Shishler Street, near Comly Street, in Oxford Circle, Philadelphia police said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Medics took the boy to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children where he was listed in stable condition. Police didn't reveal the extent of the boy's injuries.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

2 hours ago

Dining Restrictions Easing This Weekend: The Lineup

New Jersey 11 hours ago

US Army Trainee Arrested After Hijacking School Bus Full of Children in SC

The dog was taken to ACCT Philly, police said.

Investigators revealed no further information about the attack or the dog involved.

This article tagged under:

Northeast PhiladelphiaPit BullDog AttackOXFORD CIRCLE
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us