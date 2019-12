November is National Adoption Month! Join NBC 10 and the Freddie Mac Foundation in the national effort to raise awareness of more than one-hundred thousand foster children in need of a loving, adoptive home. This month, take the initiative to learn more about adoption and how you can help in your area. Our efforts can work wonders for those in need of a permanent family. To find a child in your area, visit Wednesday's Child or call 1-800-TO-ADOPT.