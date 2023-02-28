SEPTA to Spend $17M on Electric Fuel Cell Buses

SEPTA announced on Tuesday that the company has approved a contract for the purchase of ten fuel cell electric buses, or FCEBs.

At a cost of about $17 million, SEPTA will purchase ten, 40-foot, low floor, FCEBs that have been made in the United States by New Flyer of America.

The company said these buses will allow SEPTA to evaluate this technology it develops plans for a zero-emission bus fleet.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

“Over the last two decades, SEPTA has led the transit industry in transitioning to hybrid buses, and that has resulted in a fleet that is cleaner and more efficient to operate,” said SEPTA Board Chairman Pasquale Deon, in a statement. “With this pilot program for fuel cell electric buses, we will similarly be on the cutting edge of zero-emission technology.”

The new vehicles are expected to be put into use in the city by the summer of 2024.

These vehicles, SEPTA said in a statement, are powered by electricity derived from hydrogen fuel cells, resulting in zero tailpipe emissions and improved air quality for riders, neighbors, and communities.

Hydrogen buses offer similar range and performance as diesel-hybrid buses with quieter operation, lower maintenance costs, and less than half the lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions, SEPTA said.

“As part of our strategic plan, SEPTA Forward, we are embracing new technologies that will help us reduce emissions for the communities that we serve,” said SEPTA general manager and CEO Leslie Richards. “We are excited to move forward with this purchase and the evaluation of FCEBs as we advance our Zero Emission Bus Fleet initiative.”

SEPTA is exploring the new buses for operation across the entire bus network. More details on the plan for the new equipment is available here.