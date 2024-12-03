Two people were injured in a crash involving a SEPTA bus and a car in Port Richmond Tuesday evening.

SEPTA said the crash happened at around 6:15 p.m., when a route 25 bus was hit by a car. A passenger on the bus and a passenger in the car sustained minor injuries.

Léelo en español aquí.

Both vehicles sustained major damage, according to SEPTA officials.

Police have the intersection of Richmond Street and Castor Avenue blocked off.

SkyForce10 was over the scene and police, a tow truck and an ambulance are on the scene.

At this time police have not released any details about this crash.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.